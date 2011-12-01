V.E.C. India Special Situations Fund has been launched on Chicago-based AlphaMetrix Global Marketplace and will be managed by a former Fidelity portfolio manager, Arun Mehra, based in London, the company has said in a statement.

Mehra will be supported by Rajendra Khatu, chief operating officer at V.E.C. Advisors Pvt Ltd, who will run the India office. It will also provide on-the-ground analytical and research support to the fund, the statement added.

Mehra had previously managed one of the four largest India-dedicated equity funds which, at its peak, had more than $4 billion asset under management. Khatu, with more than 10 years of experience in the fund management industry, is a chartered accountant.

Chicago-based AlphaMetrix is an electronic marketplace for investing in private investments such as hedge funds, commodity trading advisors and private equity funds. It is the largest independent platform for private placement investing in the world. The firm, through the AlphaMetrix Global Marketplace, services over $6.3 billion in assets and provides 24-hour risk management and Point-Click-Invest capabilities. The Marketplace further serves to electronically connect more than 60,000 industry participants.

"The V.E.C. India Special Situations Fund taps into the next phase of investing in India. India is a fantastic market for stock picking and I am very confident about the market for the long term," commented Arun Mehra, portfolio manager at V.E.C. India Special Situations Fund.

"By launching a new fund through our transparent fund model, V.E.C. will be able to leverage our technology to provide managed account-like benefits for all investors into their flagship structure," said Mikus Kins, executive director and head of business development at AlphaMetrix.

