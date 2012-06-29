(The following statement was released by the company)
WELLINGTON, June 29 - Vector announced today that it will
appeal the recent Court of Appeal ruling in favour of the
Commerce Commission in respect of the rules and process for
setting starting price adjustments.
In March 2011, Vector commenced a judicial review process
which argued that the methodology for setting starting prices
should be included in final input methodologies.
The High Court ruled in favour of Vector's judicial review
action on 27 September 2011, however this decision was
overturned in the Court of Appeal on 1 June 2012.
Vector Chief Executive Simon Mackenzie said the company
believed that the original decision made by the High Court was
robust and is therefore appealing to the Supreme Court for a
final decision on the issue.
"The inclusion of a starting price methodology in the input
methodologies framework is fundamental to a good regulatory
regime and in our view this was implicit in the decision to make
the amendments to the Commerce Act in 2008," he said.