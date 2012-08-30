BRIEF-Poxel announces additional positive results for Imeglimin Phase 2b study in Japan
* POXEL ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL POSITIVE RESULTS FOR IMEGLIMIN PHASE 2B STUDY IN JAPAN FOR THE TREATMENT OF TYPE 2 DIABETES
LONDON Aug 30 Vectura Group PLC : * Qva149 phase III study meets primary endpoint * Study meets primary endpoint in reducing exacerbations in copd patients * Filing in EU and Japan by end of year
* POXEL ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL POSITIVE RESULTS FOR IMEGLIMIN PHASE 2B STUDY IN JAPAN FOR THE TREATMENT OF TYPE 2 DIABETES
FRANKFURT, June 6 Bayer AG said it was further reducing its stake in plastics and chemicals subsidiary Covestro from 53.3 percent, part of a plan to sever ownership ties completely over the medium term.