BRIEF-Ningbo David Medical Device to pay cash 0.6 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 0.6 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
LONDON May 21 Vectura Group PLC : * Anne hyland is stepping down from her board position and as CFO at the end of
June * Paul Oliver, currently financial controller, will be appointed to the board
as CFO
* Outlook for 2017: increase in sales revenue forecast; investments in proprietary atac pipeline