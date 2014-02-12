BRIEF-EyeGate Pharmaceuticals files for common stock offering
* EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc files for common stock offering of up to $11.5 million - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q0nCWB) Further company coverage:
Feb 12 Vectura Group PLC : * Belgian regulatory authority confirm approval of airflusal forspiro * Partner sandoz has received Belgian marketing authorisation for Airflusal Forspiro for patients with asthma, copd * Receipt of the Belgian marketing authorisation by sandoz triggers a milestone payment to Vectura of E1.5 million * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* John Pappajohn reports 14.8 percent passive stake in Hooper Holmes Inc as on April 6, 2017 - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pOfjkp) Further company coverage: