March 13 Vectura Group PLC :
* Placing of approximately 33.6 million new ordinary shares,
raised approximately £52.0 million
* Placed by Peel Hunt LLP , J.P. Morgan Securities Plc at a
price of 155 pence per placing share
* Placing shares being issued represent about 9.9 percent of
the issued ordinary share capital of Vectura prior to the
placing
* Intends to use the net proceeds to progress the development
of Favolir and launch and/or partner Favolir in the EU and US
markets
* Any remaining proceeds will be used to fund the development
of the enlarged group's pipeline
