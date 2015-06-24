June 24 Respiratory drugs specialist Vectura
Group Plc appointed AstraZeneca executive James
Ward-Lilley as chief executive officer effective Oct. 1.
Ward-Lilley replaces Chris Blackwell, who will leave the
company at the end of this month.
Ward-Lilley is currently vice president at AstraZeneca and
responsible for respiratory, inflammation and autoimmunity
strategy, which has included the recent acquisitions of
Almirall's respiratory business and Pearl Therapeutics, Vectura
said in a statement.
Trevor Phillips will continue as interim CEO from the end of
June until Ward-Lilley joins the company, it added.
(Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)