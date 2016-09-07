Sept 7 Drugmaker Vectura Group Plc said it raised its revenue expectations for the nine months to Dec. 31 following strong trading to the end of August.

The company, which agreed to buy rival SkyePharma in March for 441 million pounds ($592 million), said revenue from oral, inhaled, and non-inhaled products was ahead of its expectations. ($1 = 0.7453 pounds) (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)