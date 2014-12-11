Dec 11 Vectura Group Plc
* Positive phase IIb/III results for VR475 in asthma
* Investigational drug/device combination VR475 met primary
endpoint and has shown significant clinical benefit in a phase
IIb/III trial in severe asthma patients
* Reduction in asthma exacerbations compared with placebo
and active comparator arm
* VR475 resulted in significant and meaningful OCS reduction
in OCS-dependent asthma patients while improving pulmonary
function and maintaining asthma exacerbation control
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: