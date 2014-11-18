BRIEF-Onconova Therapeutics says entered market issuance sales agreement with FBR Capital
* Onconova Therapeutics- on dec. 5, 2016, co entered into at market issuance sales agreement with FBR capital to create an at--market equity program
Nov 18 Vectura Group Plc :
* H1 revenue rose 14 percent to 19.4 million stg
* H1 revenues up 14% to £19.4m
* H1 loss before tax of £7.1m
* Nva237 is expected to be filed in us by novartis in q4 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Onconova Therapeutics- on dec. 5, 2016, co entered into at market issuance sales agreement with FBR capital to create an at--market equity program
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 20 The Arkansas Supreme Court allowed the state on Thursday to use a drug it had planned to use as part of a cocktail of multiple lethal injections this month but had been blocked by a lower court from using after a seller said the prison system used deception in acquiring the chemical.