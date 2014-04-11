BRIEF-Gilead announces results from 2 Phase 2 studies evaluating Harvoni tablets in chronic hepatitis C infected patient populations
* Results from 2 Phase 2 studies evaluating Harvoni tablets in chronic hepatitis C infected patient populations
April 11 Vectura Group Plc
* Will initiate a pivotal study in Europe later this calendar year for Favolir, its investigational product for severe, uncontrolled asthma
* Decision follows a recent meeting with the German regulator (BFARM) regarding the local development options for the product Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Results from 2 Phase 2 studies evaluating Harvoni tablets in chronic hepatitis C infected patient populations
LONDON, April 21 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Progress has been made in tackling diseases that blind, disable and disfigure millions of poor in tropical countries each year, but drug companies need to step up donations of medicines, the World Health Organization (WHO) said this week.