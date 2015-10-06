SYDNEY Oct 6 U.S. credit agency Equifax Inc
sweetened its takeover offer for rival Veda Group Ltd
on Tuesday, winning the Australian target's approval,
as the weak Aussie dollar and stumbling share market fuel a
frenzy of inbound M&A deals.
Three weeks after Equifax proposed to buy the
Sydney-headquartered firm for A$2.3 billion ($1.63 billion),
both companies said Equifax had upped its proposed cash takeover
price to A$2.4 billion.
They also said Veda will now let the U.S. firm conduct
exclusive due diligence and that it plans to recommend the
takeover if Equifax proceeds to a formal offer.
The revised offer "reflects Veda's outstanding market
position and represents a strong financial outcome for our
shareholders", Veda Chair Helen Nugent said in a statement.
Lured by a 13 percent decline in Australia's dollar against
the greenback since the start of 2015 and recent falls on the
share market, Australian inbound deals are up 23 percent by
value so far this year compared with the same period last year,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
The average value of Australian inbound deals is the highest
on record at $127 million, up 31 percent on the year before.
Veda shares rose 1.9 percent to A$2.70, outpacing a broader
market gain of 1 percent but less than Equifax's
increased proposed offer price of A$2.83, as investors factor in
the possibility that the deal will go ahead.
($1 = 1.4134 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)