LONDON Aug 6 Fund firm Aviva Investors said on
Wednesday it opposed a $2.3 billion plan by Vedanta Ltd
to buy out minority shareholders in Cairn India
as the deal failed to deliver sufficient value.
Aviva's UK equity team has a 4.3 percent stake in Cairn
Energy, the original owner of Cairn India and still its
largest minority shareholder. Its emerging market equity teams,
meanwhile, both own stakes in Cairn India, it said.
"As long-term investors, we believe that the timing of this
deal is opportunistic and materially undervalues Cairn India,
its current reserves and future prospects," Aviva Investors,
part of insurer Aviva Plc, said in a statement.
It said a low oil price, tax litigation and uncertainty over
the long-term ownership structure of Cairn India had all weighed
on the share price.
"We are also concerned there is a risk of the Vedanta Group
misallocating capital should its integration of Cairn India
prove successful," it said.
"With high levels of debt and an aggressive capital
expenditure programme, we fear the Vedanta Group would
prioritise its immediate needs over the long-term potential we
believe exists at Cairn India."
Media reports over the past month have said Cairn Energy
and India's state-owned Life Insurance Corp, which together hold
more than 19 percent of Cairn India, disagreed with Vedanta on
the deal's valuation and could vote against the buyout.
Vedanta Ltd, the Mumbai-based subsidiary of London-listed
Vedanta Resources, has maintained that its offer is fair
and that it was engaging with minority shareholders.
"The vote on the merger will take place in the last quarter
of this year and until then we will continue to engage with all
shareholders," Vedanta said in a statement on Thursday, in
response to Aviva's opposition.
