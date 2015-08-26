(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)

By Una Galani

HONG KONG Aug 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Anil Agarwal may have to rethink his latest effort to clean up Vedanta. The market value of the Indian tycoon's indebted mining group has fallen, thereby turning the small premium it was offering to minority shareholders of its cash-rich oil subsidiary Cairn India into a big discount. But sweetening the terms of the $1.1 billion all-stock offer looks tricky.

Back in June, Vedanta offered to buy the 40.1 percent of Cairn it doesn't already own in an all-share deal that gave minority shareholders a 7 percent premium. Since then, the rout in commodity prices has halved the value of Vedanta's stock - almost double the decline in Cairn shares. The result is that Vedanta's offer of one of its shares plus a preference share is now worth 23 percent less than Cairn's share price.

Agarwal will be reluctant to offer Cairn shareholders a bigger stake in the combined company as that would leave Vedanta Resources, his London-listed holding company, owning less than 50 percent of the enlarged group.

Another option is to boost the value of the 10-rupee preference share - effectively a cash sweetener due in 18 months thrown in with the original deal. However, Vedanta would have to quadruple the preference share offer to give back Cairn shareholders the initial premium, increasing its eventual cash outlay to around $1.1 billion. That would leave the combined group with heavier borrowings.

Besides, it's not clear that that giving Cairn's minority investors a premium would be enough to win their support. Some have expressed their opposition because the deal values Cairn too cheaply and they would rather own shares in a focused oil group.

If Agarwal can't rescue his deal and commodity prices continue to fall, he will need to consider less attractive options to repay Vedanta's debt. One option is to tap Hindustan Zinc, another subsidiary which has even more cash than Cairn, for a dividend. That wouldn't be efficient as Vedanta only owns 65 percent of the unit. Vedanta could also refinance its debts, though market turmoil makes that more costly. Yet unless Vedanta's share price recovers as swiftly as it has dropped, Agarwal will need to go back to the drawing board.

twitter.com/ugalani

CONTEXT NEWS

- Shares of Vedanta Limited have more than halved since June 14 when the indebted Indian mining and energy group offered to buy out minority shareholders in cash-rich subsidiary Cairn India.

- At current prices, the offer values the 40.1 percent of Cairn India that Vedanta does not already own at 72.5 billion rupees ($1.09 billion).

- Vedanta shares have declined 52 percent since it made the offer, while shares in Cairn are down 33 percent over the same period.

- Under the offer, Cairn shareholders would receive one share of Vedanta for every share they hold.

- They would also get a preference share with a face value of 10 rupees that pays an annual coupon of 7.5 percent, which would be redeemed at par after 18 months.

- Vedanta expects the deal to complete in the first quarter in the calendar year of 2016. It requires the approval of minority shareholders.

- Cairn Energy, the UK group that used to control Cairn, and Life Insurance Corporation of India are the two largest minority shareholders. Together they own almost 20 percent of Cairn, according to Eikon.

- London-listed Vedanta Resources controls Vedanta which, in turn, owns 59.9 percent of Cairn.

RELATED COLUMNS

Digging in

- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on

(Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Katrina Hamlin)