MUMBAI, July 21 Cairn India Chief Executive Mayank Ashar said on Tuesday the firm's proposed merger with parent Vedanta Ltd was "on track", brushing off reported demands from some minority shareholders for a higher price.

Shareholders in Cairn India, the country's largest private sector crude oil producer, are to get one share in mining giant Vedanta and one redeemable preference share under a $2.3 billion deal to buy out minorities announced in June. (Reporting by Aman Shah)