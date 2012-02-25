MUMBAI London-listed Vedanta Resources(VED.L) is awaiting coal block auctions to be offered by the Indian government, chairman Anil Agarwal said on Saturday.

The mining group is also is looking for coal assets in Latin America, Agarwal told reporters.

Vedanta earlier said it would simplify its business structure by merging its Indian subsidiaries into a single unit, Sesa Sterlite, to cut costs and improve cashflows.

The miner will merge non-ferrous metals producer Sterlite Industries into group company Sesa Goa.

Its unlisted unit Vedanta Aluminium, along with Madras Aluminium Co and Vedanta's 38.8 percent holding in oil and gas producer Cairn India, will also be transferred to the merged company Sesa Sterlite.

(Reporting by Prashant Mehra)