LONDON India-focused miner Vedanta (VED.L) posted a drop in full-year iron ore output on Tuesday, hit by a ban on mining in Karnataka and logistical bottlenecks in nearby Goa that dented one of its key profit contributors.

Iron ore, a steelmaking ingredient, is typically one of Vedanta's most profitable products along with zinc, accounting for almost a third of profits, but output has been constrained in recent quarters by curbs to combat illegal mining.

Iron ore shipments across the sector in India have been sliding for the last two years, with hikes in export taxes, as the government tries to keep supplies for domestic use, also hurting overseas sales.

London-listed Vedanta said its iron-ore production over the full year to the end of March fell to 13.8 million tonnes compared with 18.8 million a year ago, after a fourth quarter broadly in line with market forecasts. Sales fell less steeply, totalling 16.0 million tonnes, from 18.1 million.

The Karnataka ban is being examined by the Supreme Court.

Vedanta said its refined zinc production from its core Indian operations rose 6 percent to 759,000 tonnes for the year, despite a dip in the fourth quarter. Zinc contributed roughly half the group's core profit at the half year.

In copper, the miner's Indian production was just short of some analysts' expectations with the Tuticorin smelter producing 326,000 tonnes of copper cathode over the year, while Zambian copper cathode production was hit by the lower availability of concentrate.

NO UPDATE ON STRUCTURE

Oil and gas, the division acquired from Cairn (CNE.L) last year, was marginally ahead of forecasts with 180,293 barrels of oil equivalent a day for the fourth quarter, up 12 percent, on the back of the Bhagyam field, the second-largest discovery in the Rajasthan block which began producing in January.

Aluminium production rose 5 percent to 675,000 tonnes for the full year. A key hearing on a projected bauxite mine in India's Orissa state, which would help increase capacity at Vedanta's Lanjigarh alumina refinery but is being opposed by pressure groups and indigenous people, was postponed on Monday.

Vedanta said it expected another hearing in May or June.

The group gave no update on its plans to simplify its complex structure, but said the move was still expected to be completed this calendar year.

In February Vedanta unveiled long-awaited plans to streamline its structure, improve access to cash and reduce debt - a process of eliminating cross holdings that will begin with the proposed merger of base metals producer Sterlite Industries and iron ore miner Sesa Goa to create Sesa Sterlite, an umbrella unit for others.

Shares in the group, due to report full-year earnings on May 17, were down 3.1 percent at 1015 GMT at 1,197 pence, in line with most of its peers and marginally underperforming a 2.1 percent drop in the sector.

