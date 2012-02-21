* Vedanta looking to merge units Sterlite, Sesa Goa-reports
LONDON, Feb 21 Shares in India-focused
miner Vedanta jumped over 7 percent on Tuesday after
reports of a potential tie-up between two separately listed
subsidiaries fuelled hope the group could streamline its complex
structure and gain easier access to cash.
Vedanta -- which had $9 billion of debt on its balance sheet
at the end of December and has a debt servicing burden of $500
million a year -- said in a statement it aimed to simplify and
consolidate its structure as part of its corporate strategy and
reviewed options "on an ongoing basis", but gave no detail.
The FTSE 100 miner, which produces aluminium, copper, zinc,
lead, iron ore, oil and gas, trades at a discount to the sector,
because of its gearing but also because of a holding structure
that means the group is made up of a web of majority-owned
subsidiaries, often listed, making harder to repatriate cash.
Shares in Vedanta, one of the worst performing stocks among
FTSE 100 miners, were up 7.4 percent at 1,459 pence at 1540 GMT,
outperforming an almost 1 percent rise in the sector.
Media reports out of India said earlier that Vedanta was
considering a move to restructure its holdings in Sterlite
Industries and Sesa Goa, potentially merging
the two. It owns almost 55 percent of Sterlite and just over 55
percent of Sesa Goa.
CNBC-TV18 reported Cairn India, bought in a deal completed
last year, could also be impacted if Vedanta's share in the
company was tansferred to Sterlite.
In recent years, Vedanta has bought up stakes in its listed
subsidiaries and this has been expected to continue -- either
through block deals or purchases on the market.
But efforts to simplify the structure have not always been
easy or successful. In 2009, the Indian government disputed the
exercise of a call option that would have allowed Sterlite to
acquire the government's remaining 29.5 percent of Hindustan
Zinc, taking virtually full control.
(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Paul Sandle
and Helen Massy-Beresford)