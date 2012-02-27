LONDON Feb 27 Shares in India-focused
miner Vedanta rose almost 4 percent in early trade after
it announced plans to simplify its structure by placing all but
one of its subsidiaries under an umbrella unit, as part of
efforts to improve access to cash.
FTSE-100 miner Vedanta, which has underperformed the UK
sector by more than 25 percent since the start of last year,
currently has a sprawling structure with a string of
subsidiaries, none fully owned and several separately listed,
producing power and commodities from oil and gas to iron ore.
As a first step in the overhaul, Vedanta said on Saturday it
would merge non-ferrous metals producer Sterlite Industries
into sister concern and iron ore miner Sesa Goa
to create Sesa Sterlite, the eventual umbrella unit
for other subsidiaries.
At 0804 GMT, shares in Vedanta were trading at 1,550 pence,
up 3.3 percent and outperforming a 1.2 percent drop in the UK
mining sector.
"Should the deal complete, Vedanta has solved the top two
issues pinning back shares: a complex corporate structure
causing value leakage with cross holdings raising corporate
governance concerns, and the ability to service PLC debt,"
Liberum analysts said in a note.
(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Hans-Juergen
Peters)