HONG KONG, Oct 25 (Basis Point) - A handful of Indian and foreign lenders have been considering joining the US$300m loan for Vedanta Resources Plc, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Responses were originally due mid-October and general syndication has been extended.

As previously reported, the loan, led by sole mandated lead arranger and bookrunner State Bank of India, is split equally into a five-year tranche and a six-year tranche. Both tranches amortise in two equal instalments in the last year of maturity.

Based on an average life of 4.75 years and a margin of 425bp over Libor, the five-year tranche offers an all-in of 450bp and the arranger title for commitments of US$20-50m, or 445bp all-in and the lead manager title for US$5-20m.

Based on an average life of 5.75 years and a margin of 435bp over Libor, the six-year tranche offers an all-in of 475bp and the lead arranger title for commitments of US$100m, or 470bp all-in and the arranger title for US$50-100m.

Funds are for general corporate purposes. Vedanta Resources is rated Ba1/BB/BB+ by Moody's/Standard & Poor's/Fitch.

In December 2011, Vedanta Resources got a US$5.37bn loan backing its acquisition of Cairn India Ltd. (Reporting by Maggie Chen; Editing by Gavin Stafford)