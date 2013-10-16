LONDON Oct 16 Mining group Vedanta has
asked shareholders to renew their backing for an offer of up to
$3.48 billion to buy Indian government minority stakes in two of
its subsidiaries, as it seeks to streamline its structure.
India had been hoping to raise about $9 billion from the
sale of state-owned assets this year, and has indicated that it
does plan to sell the stakes - 29.5 percent of Hindustan Zinc
and 49 percent of aluminium producer BALCO.
However, India's mining ministry wants parliamentary
approval before the Hindustan Zinc sale goes ahead, and the
BALCO sale may need special approval from the markets regulator.
In January last year, Vedanta, a London-listed natural
resources conglomerate, offered India $2.94 billion for its
stake in Hindustan Zinc, and $338 million for the shares in
BALCO - part of a broader effort to slim down its byzantine
structure.
Vedanta said the government had not formally responded to
that offer, or to two subsequent letters.
That forced Vedanta to renew permission from shareholders to
make fresh offers.
As of August last year, it had a mandate to offer, in Indian
rupees, the equivalent of $3.38 billion for the Hindustan Zinc
shares and $550 million for BALCO, but that mandate has expired.
Now, because the rupee has weakened, it is seeking a lower
threshold - permission to offer up to $487 million for BALCO and
no more than $3.48 billion for both shares combined. That could
still mean higher formal offers for both or either, as the
stakes do not have to be sold simultaneously.
Shareholders have been called to vote on Oct. 30.
If Vedanta buys all the Indian government's interests, its
holdings in Hindustan Zinc and BALCO will increase to 94.4
percent and 100 percent respectively, and its economic interests
will increase to 55 percent and 58.3 percent.
Hindustan Zinc shares were up 2 percent on Wednesday,
valuing the company at just over $9 billion, and the
government's stake at almost $2.7 billion.