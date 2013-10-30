Oct 30 Mining conglomerate Vedanta Resources Plc
won the backing of its shareholders to offer up to $3.48
billion to buy the Indian government's minority stakes in two of
its subsidiaries.
London-listed Vedanta said it received 92.10 percent of
votes in favour of the company or its units buying the Indian
government's 29.5 percent stake in Hindustan Zinc.
Vedanta also received 92.01 percent of votes in favour of
acquiring the government's 49 percent holding in Bharat
Aluminium Co (BALCO).
The company said investors holding about 73 percent of its
shares voted at the general meeting on Wednesday.
In January last year, the company offered India $2.94
billion for its stake in Hindustan Zinc, and $338 million for
the shares in BALCO as part of a broader effort to slim down its
byzantine structure.
Vedanta said the government had not formally responded to
that offer, or to two subsequent letters. That forced Vedanta to
renew permission from shareholders to make fresh offers.
As of August last year, it had a mandate to offer, in Indian
rupees, the equivalent of $3.38 billion for the Hindustan Zinc
shares and $550 million for BALCO, but that mandate has expired.
Now, because the rupee has weakened, it is seeking a lower
threshold - permission to offer up to $487 million for BALCO and
no more than $3.48 billion for both shares combined. That could
still mean higher formal offers for both or either, as the
stakes do not have to be sold simultaneously.
But India's mining ministry wants parliamentary approval
before the Hindustan Zinc sale goes ahead, and the BALCO sale
may need special approval from the markets regulator.
India had been hoping to raise about $9 billion from the
sale of state-owned assets this year.