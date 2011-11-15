MUMBAI/SYDNEY Nov 15 India-focused
UK-listed miner Vedanta Resources is considering a bid
to acquire Australia's New Hope Corp, the $5 billion
Australian coal miner that has put itself up for auction, two
sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Vedanta, controlled by Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal, has
held discussions with banks and is expected to appoint advisors
soon, said the sources, who declined to be named as they were
not authorised to speak to the media.
Spokesmen for both New Hope and Vedanta were not immediately
available for comment.
(Reporting by Indulal PM in MUMBAI and Narayanan Somasundaram
in SYDNEY; Additional reporting by Prashant Mehra in MUMBAI;
Editing by Tony Munroe)