MUMBAI/SYDNEY Nov 15 India-focused UK-listed miner Vedanta Resources is considering a bid to acquire Australia's New Hope Corp, the $5 billion Australian coal miner that has put itself up for auction, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Vedanta, controlled by Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal, has held discussions with banks and is expected to appoint advisors soon, said the sources, who declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Spokesmen for both New Hope and Vedanta were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Indulal PM in MUMBAI and Narayanan Somasundaram in SYDNEY; Additional reporting by Prashant Mehra in MUMBAI; Editing by Tony Munroe)