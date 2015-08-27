* To cut output at 1 MTPA refinery in 2 months
* Job cuts to be proportional to output reduction
* Seeking increase in import duty to rising shipments
(Adds details, quotes)
By Krishna N. Das
NEW DELHI, Aug 27 India's Vedanta Ltd
will halve output at its 1 million tonne-a-year alumina refinery
in Odisha state in about two months and cut jobs, a senior
executive said, due mainly to a shortage of raw material bauxite
and weak world prices.
Aluminium prices are stuck at near six-year lows due to a
glut in China and capacity addition in the Middle East and
India. Russia's Rusal, the world's biggest producer,
said on Thursday it expected the metal to remain under pressure
for the rest of the year.
This has made business particularly difficult for Vedanta,
controlled by scrap dealer turned billionaire Anil Agarwal, as
the company does not own bauxite mines unlike local rivals
Hindalco and National Aluminium Co Ltd.
"The way aluminium prices are now, you can only operate if
you have your own bauxite," Abhijit Pati, chief executive of
Vedanta's aluminium business, told Reuters on Thursday. "(But)
there is no visibility on bauxite."
The refinery in Odisha's Lanjigarah annually needs about 3.5
million tonnes of bauxite, which the company buys from far-off
states like Gujarat and Maharashtra. The government last year
rejected Vedanta's request to mine bauxite in the Niyamgiri
hills of Odisha considered sacred by local tribal people.
Cost of transporting bauxite at a time when aluminium prices
have tanked has made the refinery unviable, Pati said. Job cuts
at the plant that employs about 2,000 people are likely to be
proportional to output reduction, he said.
Indian aluminium companies have also urged the government to
raise import duties on both primary aluminium and scrap after
shipments rose in the April-June quarter. About 1.5 million of
India's annual demand of 3.5 million tonnes is met through
imports from China and the Middle East.
Federal mines secretary Balvinder Kumar said some secondary
aluminium companies that depend on aluminium scrap imports do
not want the duties to be raised, tying the government's hands.
India, whose aluminium consumption is rising at above 10
percent per year, imports about 850,000 tonnes of scrap a year.
"There are conflicting interests," Kumar told Reuters on
Monday. "We have not made up our mind so far".
