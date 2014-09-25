(Adds Agarwal comments)
By Silvia Antonioli
Sept 25 Anil Agarwal, the billionaire controller
of Vedanta Resources Plc, announced late on Thursday
that he and his family had agreed to give 75 percent of their
wealth to charity.
Agarwal, a one-time scrap metal dealer, made the
announcement at an event in London to celebrate the 10 year
anniversary of Vedanta's listing on the London Stock Exchange.
Agarwal told Reuters he would keep his stake in the mining
company for now but might ultimately divest it.
"We have decided we have to give back to society," he said
on the sidelines of the Vedanta event.
Forbes estimated that the 61-year-old Indian entrepreneur
has a net worth of $3.5 billion.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore and Silvia Antonioli in
London; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)