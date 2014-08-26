Diversified miner Vedanta Resources Plc said it had evacuated all its expatriate staff from Liberia after the government in that country declared a state of emergency due to the Ebola virus.

The company said in an emailed statement that it was taking every precaution and had followed the government's guidance for the evacuation.

Vedanta has three iron ore mines, known as the Western Cluster project, in Liberia. The company has 97 employees in the region, according to its 2013-2014 annual report.

