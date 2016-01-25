Jan 25 Diversified mining and energy company Vedanta Resources Plc said its Lisheen mine in Ireland made its final shipment last week, completing planned closure of the site.

Vedanta Resources, which also produces copper, coal, aluminium, lead, iron ore, and oil, said mining activity at the zinc and lead mine had stopped in November.

The mine's closure, which was announced last April, will further tighten the supply of the metal used to galvanise steel.

The zinc market has tightened after last year's output cuts by Glencore Plc and the closure of the Century mine in Australia.

Vedanta Resources said Lisheen typically produced about 300,000 tonnes of zinc concentrate annually. The mine produced 150,000 tonnes of mined metal in 2015.

Lisheen employed 360-400 people at full production, the company said. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)