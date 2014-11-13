Nov 13 Vedanta Resources Plc reported a
5 percent fall in first-half core earnings due to lower
production and higher costs at its oil and gas and Zambian
copper businesses.
The London-based miner, which has most of its assets in
India, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation fell to $2.1 billion in the six months ended Sept.
30 from $2.21 billion a year earlier.
Revenue, however, rose 6 percent to $6.46 billion.
The company also announced an interim dividend of 23 cents
per share, up from 22 cents a year earlier.
The miner reported an 8 percent fall in oil and gas
production and 12 percent decline in copper output at its
Zambian business last month.
(Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)