BRIEF-Vardhman Special Steels March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 47.3 million rupees versus profit 44.5 million rupees year ago
(Corrects first paragraph to show core earnings at Vedanta's copper business in Zambia fell, not the overall copper business)
July 30 Diversified miner Vedanta Resources Plc ground out a marginal increase in quarterly core earnings as its oil and gas and aluminium businesses offset a decline in its zinc and Zambian copper businesses.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to $1.04 billion for the quarter ended June 30 from $1.03 billion a year earlier.
Revenue increased 7 percent to $3.06 billion. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)
* March quarter consol net profit 269,000 rupees versus profit 18.6 million rupees year ago