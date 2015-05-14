May 14 Vedanta Resources Plc reported a 16.7 percent drop in full-year core earnings as oil and iron prices declined.

London-listed Vedanta, which has most of its assets in India, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell to $3.74 billion from $4.49 billion a year earlier.

Revenue fell 0.5 percent to $12.88 billion. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton)