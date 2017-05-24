May 24 Mining and energy group Vedanta Resources
Plc said its full-year core profit surged 36.6 percent,
driven by firmer commodity prices.
The company said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation rose to $3.19 billion for the year ended March
31 from $2.34 billion last year.
Vedanta, which produces iron ore, copper, aluminium, zinc
and oil, said revenue rose 7.3 percent to $11.52 billion, above
analysts' average estimate of $11.45 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting By Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sunil Nair)