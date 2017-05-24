May 24 Mining and energy group Vedanta Resources Plc said its full-year core profit surged 36.6 percent, driven by firmer commodity prices.

The company said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose to $3.19 billion for the year ended March 31 from $2.34 billion last year.

Vedanta, which produces iron ore, copper, aluminium, zinc and oil, said revenue rose 7.3 percent to $11.52 billion, above analysts' average estimate of $11.45 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)