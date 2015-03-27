A bird flies by the Vedanta office building in Mumbai August 16, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Vedanta Resources Plc said it would file a notice of claim related to a tax demand of about 205 billion rupees ($3.29 billion) its unit Cairn India Ltd received from the Indian government this month.

The notice is the first step required before seeking international arbitration under the UK-India bilateral investment treaty, Vedanta said on Friday.

London-listed Vedanta has most of its operations in India.

Cairn Energy Plc, which sold its stake in Cairn India to Vedanta in 2011, also filed a notice of dispute under the treaty this week after receiving a tax demand of more than $1.6 billion.

Cairn India received the retrospective tax demand in relation to its 2007 listing in India.

The tax demands come at a time the Narendra Modi government is seeking to reduce tax-related litigation and boost much-needed foreign investment.

Vedanta's shares were down 1.6 percent at 531.50 pence at 1402 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.

($1 = 62.51 rupees)

(Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru and Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Kirti Pandey)