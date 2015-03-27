(Adds details, background, shares)
March 27 Vedanta Resources Plc said it
would file a notice of claim related to a tax demand of about
205 billion Indian rupees ($3.29 billion) its unit Cairn India
Ltd received from the Indian government this month.
The notice is the first step required before seeking
international arbitration under the UK-India bilateral
investment treaty, Vedanta said on Friday.
London-listed Vedanta has most of its operations in India.
Cairn Energy Plc, which sold its stake in Cairn
India to Vedanta in 2011, also filed a notice of dispute under
the treaty this week after receiving a tax demand of more than
$1.6 billion.
Cairn India received the retrospective tax demand in
relation to its 2007 listing in India.
The tax demands come at a time the Indian government, led by
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is seeking to reduce tax-related
litigation and boost much-needed foreign investment.
Vedanta's shares were down 1.6 percent at 531.50 pence at
1402 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.
($1 = 62.51 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru and Aman Shah
in Mumbai; Editing by Kirti Pandey)