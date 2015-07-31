July 31 Mining and energy group Vedanta
Resources Plc said power supply at its copper mines in
Zambia would be cut by up to 30 percent.
Vedanta said it was in talks with power supplier Copper Belt
Energy Corp Plc and the Zambian government over the timing and
magnitude of the power cut.
The company also said core profit at its Zambian copper
mines fell 78 percent.
Power cuts in north-western Zambia, Africa's second-biggest
copper producer, have affected production at mines run by
Canada's First Quantum Minerals and Barrick Gold
, an industry body said on Tuesday.
(Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)