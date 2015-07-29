(Corrects paragraph 3 to say year-ago figure takes into account a one-time charge, instead of 'including a one-time gain')

MUMBAI, July 29 Indian mining and energy group Vedanta Ltd posted a marginal fall in revenue for the quarter ended June 30, hurt by continued decline in commodity prices.

However, consolidated net profit for the quarter, its fiscal first, rose 131 percent to 8.66 billion rupees ($135.61 million), compared with 3.76 billion rupees a year earlier.

The year-ago figure takes into account a one-time charge of 21.28 billion rupees.

Consolidated net sales fell marginally to 169.52 billion rupees at Vedanta, which has interests in oil and gas, iron ore, zinc, copper, power and aluminium. ($1 = 63.8600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)