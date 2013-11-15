Nov 15 Mining conglomerate Vedanta Resources Plc reported a fall in core earnings and revenue for the first half of the year.

The London-listed miner said core earnings or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 14 percent to $2.21 billion from $2.57 billion a year earlier.

Revenue fell 17 percent to $6.16 billion for the six months ended Sept 30.