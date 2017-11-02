FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vedanta posts 47 percent rise in second-profit profit, but misses estimates
November 2, 2017 / 10:45 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Vedanta posts 47 percent rise in second-profit profit, but misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REUTERS - Vedanta Ltd (VDAN.NS), the Indian unit of diversified mining group Vedanta Resources Plc (VED.L), posted a 47 percent rise in second-quarter profit, helped by improved commodity prices and higher zinc and copper production.

Profit rose to 20.91 billion rupees ($323.52 million) in the three months through Sept. 30, from 14.24 billion rupees a year earlier. bit.ly/2gXo6u2

Analysts on average expected a profit of 23.26 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Total income grew about 24 percent to 224.66 billion rupees, the company said on Thursday.

($1 = 64.6325 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
