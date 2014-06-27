By Ed Stoddard and Silvia Antonioli
| JOHANNESBURG/LONDON, June 27
JOHANNESBURG/LONDON, June 27 London-listed
Vedanta Resources Plc remains committed to its
underperforming Zambian copper unit, despite disputes with the
government over lay-offs and a looming audit of its books, the
company's chief executive said on Friday.
Vedanta bought a controlling stake in Konkola Copper Mines
(KCM) a decade ago, but the business, intended to be part of the
company's push beyond India, has repeatedly disappointed.
In the financial year ended March 31, production of mined
metal in Zambia fell 19 percent to 128,000 tonnes due to the
temporary suspension of some mines.
Chief Executive Tom Albanese, the former Rio Tinto Plc
boss appointed in April with a brief to get the best out
of Vedanta's underperforming mines, told Reuters in a telephone
interview that Vedanta was keen to keep copper in its portfolio.
"It is very rare to see a resource of the size or quality of
the Zambian Copperbelt. And so it is quite important for us to
invest in improving the business and with doing so I see a
50-year vision for KCM," he said.
"We continue to invest in our Zambian businesses. We are
struggling right now with the business but I am hoping it will
improve its performance and then we will be considering further
capital investments," he said, though he declined to give a
figure for planned capital expenditure in Zambia this year.
KCM is also subject to an industry-wide tax probe.
"What we have seen in the past few weeks in Zambia is the
government calling for a forensic audit of the accounts of KCM
and more recently an audit of all the mines in the copper belt,"
Albanese said.
"When the audit comes forth we look forward to cooperating
with the government, we are completely transparent," he said.
Successive Zambian governments have complained that they
fell mining companies are not paying their fair share of taxes.
In Goa in India, where a mining ban was recently lifted, he
said he expected the company's Sesa Sterlite iron ore unit to
resume production around October after the monsoon season.
He said production would be around 50 to 60 percent of what
it was before the ban, when the company had a capacity to
produce about 14.5 million tonnes of ore annually.
India's Supreme Court lifted a 19-month old ban on mining
in Goa in April, although it capped annual output in the state
at 20 million tonnes.
The ban was imposed in 2012 as part of a drive to curb
illegal mining.
(Additional reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by
David Holmes)