BRIEF-India's Tata Motors May total sales down 4.3 pct
* Says May total sales of 38361 units versus 40,123 units last year
LONDON Jan 31 Vedanta Resources PLC : * Res plc - Q3 production release * Q3 oil & gas production up 21%, driven by 36% higher production at rajasthan * Mined metal production was 11% higher in Q3, as compared with the
corresponding prior quarter * Q3 EBITDA $1,109.4 million
* Says May total sales of 38361 units versus 40,123 units last year
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively