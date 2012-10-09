LONDON Oct 9 Vedanta Resources PLC :
* Res plc - Vedanta Q2 FY 2013 production release
* Record Q2 and H1 integrated production at copper zambia, up
42% and 23%
respectively
* Sales of iron ore were 0.2 million tonnes in Q2 and 3.1
million tonnes in H1
* Working closely with the regulatory authorities to complete
iron ore review
processes
* Copper India cathode production was 87,000 tonnes in Q2, in
line with the
corresponding prior period
* India zinc mined metal production in FY 2013 is expected to
be slightly
higher than the previous year
* In Q2, average daily gross operated production was 207,245
barrels of oil
equivalent