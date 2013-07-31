BRIEF-Essar Power achieves 49 pct growth in power generation in FY 2016-17
July 31 Vedanta Resources PLC : * Res plc - Vedanta Q1 production release * Mined metal production up 27% and integrated zinc production up 10% at zinc
India * Q1 total EBITDA $1,030.7 million versus $ 1,340.0 million * We expect to resume mining at karnataka in Q2 * Q1 total revenue $2,874.6 million versus $3,746.5 million * Continue to evaluate the potential start-up date of the 1.25 mtpa jharsuguda
* it's generation crossed 51,000 million units (MUs) of power for first time, collectively from all its power plants in year 2016-17 Source text: http://bit.ly/2nMQ915 Further company coverage:
** Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL) shares rise as much as 5.22 pct