Oct 9 Vedanta Resources PLC : * In Q2, average gross operated production was 213,299 barrels of oil equivalent per day * Gross production at rajasthan block was 2 percent higher at 175,478 boepd * Q2 zinc India mined metal 222000 tonnes * Expect to resume iron ore mining in Karnataka shortly * Copper cathode production in India, Australia was 82,000 tonnes in Q2 * Lanjigarh alumina refinery recommenced operations in July, produced 116,000 tonnes in Q2 * Q2 zinc international mined zinc-lead metal increased to 106,000 tonnes * Expect Lanjigarh alumina refinery to ramp up to rated capacity in Q3 of FY 2014 * Mined copper production in zambia was lower at 34,000 tonnes in Q2 * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here