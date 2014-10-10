Oct 10 Vedanta Resources Plc

* Q2 and h1 production release

* Oil & gas: rajasthan production normalised after successful completion of planned maintenance shut down at mangala processing terminal

* zinc-india: production volumes improving in line with mine-plan; higher mined metal expected in h2

* zinc-india: production volumes improving in line with mine-plan; higher mined metal expected in h2

* aluminium: first phase of 50 pots of 1.25 mtpa jharsuguda-ii pot-lines commenced start up

* Copper india: operating at high efficiency following planned maintenance shutdown in q1

* Average gross production for h1 fy2015 was 206,125 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), 3% lower than previous year due to planned maintenance shutdown

* Iron ore we expect to produce at our provisional annual capacity of 2.29 million tonnes during year.

* Zinc- lead mined metal production was lower mainly at lisheen due to lower grades as per mine plan sequencing

* We expect mining in goa to resume in q4 fy2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: