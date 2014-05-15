BRIEF-Tata Consultancy Services says Q4 operating margin at 25.7 pct
* Says March quarter gross employee addition of 20,093 employees
May 15 Vedanta Resources Plc
* Ebitda (1) of us$4.5 billion; ebitda margin of 45% (2)
* Final dividend of 39 us cents per share, up 3%
* Key priorities for coming year is to improve operating performance at kcm, restart iron ore mining, improving capacity utilisation at aluminium and power and improvement in safety performance
* Preliminary results
* Remain focused on our stated strategic priorities of ramping up production across our portfolio and to deleverage balance sheet.
* Revenue of us$12.9 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd - March quarter net profit 98.2 million rupees