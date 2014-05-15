May 15 Vedanta Resources Plc

* Ebitda (1) of us$4.5 billion; ebitda margin of 45% (2)

* Final dividend of 39 us cents per share, up 3%

* Key priorities for coming year is to improve operating performance at kcm, restart iron ore mining, improving capacity utilisation at aluminium and power and improvement in safety performance

* Preliminary results

* Remain focused on our stated strategic priorities of ramping up production across our portfolio and to deleverage balance sheet.

* Revenue of us$12.9 billion