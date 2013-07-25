BRIEF-India cenbank says yield on 91-day t-bills at 5.9841 pct
* RBI says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 6.2192 percent versus 6.1401 percent two weeks ago
July 25 Vedanta Resources PLC : * Madras High Court approves group simplification * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* RBI says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 6.2192 percent versus 6.1401 percent two weeks ago
SINGAPORE, April 12 (IFR) - Asian credits widened in the morning on heightened geopolitical risks as North Korea threatened to fire a nuclear missile as the US boosts its military presence in the region.