Dec 31 India-focused mining company Vedanta Resources Plc said on Tuesday its Chief Executive Mahendra Singh Mehta had agreed to stay on at the helm until the end of March 2014, giving the London-listed miner time to search for his successor.

The company, which produces aluminium, copper, zinc, silver and iron ore, said Mehta's contract was due to expire on Dec. 31.

Vedanta, controlled by metal tycoon Anil Agarwal, has been led by Mehta since October 2008. The company has operations in India, Zambia, Namibia, South Africa, Ireland, Liberia, Australia and Sri Lanka.