UPDATE 3-Infosys to return $2 bln to shareholders, appoints co-chairman
* CEO: $20 bln revenue target by 2020 "incredibly difficult thing" (Adds CEO comment on revenue target)
Nov 15 Vedanta Resources PLC : * CEO says confirms commitment to zambia, copper belt * CEO says sees no production interruptions in zambia, engaging with government * Says still awaiting Indian government response on Hindustan Zinc balco offers * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
April 13 Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, with the BSE index posting its biggest weekly loss of the year, after Infosys Ltd gave lower-than-expected annual revenue guidance and disappointed with the size of its planned share buyback.