BRIEF-FCPT ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF 16 BOB EVANS RESTAURANT PROPERTIES
* FCPT ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF 16 BOB EVANS RESTAURANT PROPERTIES FOR $35.1 MILLION
Sept 12 VEDIA SA :
* Said on Thursday that its management presented a business strategy concerning distribution of products on the Chinese market
* Said it seeks solutions to finanace big deliveries especially for Chinese market
* Said it has been engaged in talks with its Chinese partner concerning acquisition of the remaining stake in subsidiary NDEL
* Said its supervisory board obliged the company's management to decide upon dividend policy; supervisory board sees dividend payments of up to 30 pct of net profit Source text for Eikon:
May 1 Union pension fund adviser CtW Investment Group on Monday urged Urban Outfitters Inc's investors to vote against two long-standing directors and said the board's "extreme insularity" contributed to the company's weak performance.