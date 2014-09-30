Results, banking sector bounce help European shares recover
* Edenred a top gainer on higher revenue growth (Adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
Sept 30 Vedia SA :
* Said on Monday it reported its unit New Dragon Electronic Ltd. received orders worth $412,000 for delivery of electronic devices from its Spain-based business partner
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Edenred a top gainer on higher revenue growth (Adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
* Ubisoft expands its creative force with the opening of two new studios