Pakistani actresses Veena Malik (L) and Sheeba Bhatt pose for photographers during a press conference in Chandigarh May 26, 2004. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

MUMBAI A controversial nude picture of Veena Malik on the cover of FHM India has sparked off a legal battle between the Pakistani actress and the men's magazine.

Media reports said Malik sent a notice to FHM India this week suing them for 100 million rupees, accusing them of morphing a photo which shows the actress posing nude with the letters 'ISI' tattooed on her arm.

FHM India responded on Wednesday, denying the pictures were fabricated and demanded damages of 250 million rupees for defamation.

"…client was aware of the concept well in advance before the shoot, she was also well aware of how the cover and inside pictures would appear in the magazine," FHM India said in its notice.

Malik, who wooed Indian audiences with a stint on reality TV show "Bigg Boss" last year, has denied she agreed to be photographed in the nude. (Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar)